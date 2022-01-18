PARMA — Over the weekend, on Jan. 14-15, a multitude of local teams traveled to Parma High School for the 2022 Padilla Invitational wrestling tournament. The local schools who attended include Weiser, Payette, Adrian, and Nyssa.
For Weiser, the Wolverines were able to place nine athletes in the top four, along with winning the tournament overall, as a team, with a total of 220 team points. The Wolverines were able to outscore the second place team by nearly 100 points, Mountain View—125.5 points. Throughout the tournament, the Wolverines were able to qualify seven of their wrestlers to the championship match, while two other wrestlers found themselves in the consolation finals for third and fourth place.
As a result, the Wolverines crowned two champions, Andrew Sudderth (98 lbs) and Malachi Hoobery (182 lbs), in addition to the five, second-place finishes from Rafael Dellgadillo (113 lbs), Luke Sarich (120 lbs), Clayton Beesley (145 lbs), Maddox Stevens (160 lbs), and Rylee Willet (220 lbs). Additionally, the Wolverines were able to claim victory in the consolation finals. Both athletes, Kaleb Grove (195 lbs) and Jesse Lockett (285 lbs), were able to defeat their opponents, in order to claim third place in the tournament.
For Payette, the Pirates were able to place three athletes in the top four of the tournament, including two champions. Pirates’ William Zufelt (106 lbs) and Tyler Feeley (126 lbs), both, defeated their opponents by major decision to be crowned champions. Additionally, the Pirates’ Gabriel Ramos (195 lbs) was able to qualify for the consolation finals, but was unable to defeat his opponent, earning Ramos the fourth-place finish.
For Adrian, the Antelopes were able to qualify two of their wrestlers to the consolation finals. As a result, Chase Andrade (170 lbs) and Toby Clow (220 lbs) were able to defeat their opponents, in order to finish in third place.
For Nyssa, the Bulldogs finished the tournament with only one placer. However, Bulldogs’ Ashton Wilson was able to win his way to the championship match. Consequently, Wilson was able to increase his winning record as he was able to pin his Skyview opponent in the first round, with six seconds left in the round, in order to be crowned champion.
Up next, the Wolverines will travel to Fruitland High School for a dual against the Grizzlies on Jan. 19, starting at 5:30 p.m.
For Payette, the Pirates will host McCall-Donnelly for a dual in the dome on Jan. 19, starting at 5:30 p.m.
For Nyssa, the Bulldogs will travel to Baker City High School to dual against the Bulldogs on Jan. 19, starting at 2:30 p.m.
For Adrian, the Antelopes schedule is undetermined, due to the lack of information on the OSAA website.
