JOHN DAY — Over the weekend, the local teams within the 1A High Desert League wrapped up their league tournament, in order to determine which of the schools will represent the HDL in the state tournament.
Following the first round, as mentioned in the Friday edition of the Argus Observer, the No. 4 Adrian Antelopes’ girls basketball team advanced to compete against No. 1 Crane Mustangs in the semifinals, whereas the No. 6 Four Rivers Falcons’ girls basketball team dropped to the consolation game for fifth-and-sixth place, to compete against No. 5 Huntington.
In the semifinals, the Lady Antelopes struggled to stop Crane defensively. As such, the Mustangs built a comfortable lead, 32-18, in the first half.
Adrian attempted to close the gap in the second half, but Crane continued to control the momentum of the game, allowing them to claim victory over the Antelopes, 64-32.
With the loss, the Antelopes dropped into the third-and-fourth-place game to compete against the No. 3 Prairie City Panthers for the opportunity to claim the final bid to the state tournament.
In that game, the Antelopes battled back-and-forth with the Panthers in the first half, exchanging the lead of the game throughout the half. However, Prairie City went into the locker room for halftime with a 5-point lead, 29-24.
The Antelopes continued to battle throughout the third quarter, down by four points 42-38, as the teams prepared for the fourth quarter. In the final quarter, Adrian struggled on the offensive side of the court, resulting in Prairie City taking control of the momentum of the game.
The Antelopes were defeated 55-40, finishing the HDL Tournament in fourth place.
In the boy’s tournament, the No. 2 Adrian Antelopes competed against No. 3 Jordan Valley in the semifinals, after receiving a first-round bye, whereas the No. 5 Four Rivers Falcons dropped to the consolation game for fifth-and-sixth place, to compete against No. 5 Huntington.
In the semifinals, the Antelopes built a double-digit lead in the first half to gain control of the momentum early in the game 26-14. In the second half, the Antelopes continued to create a plethora of scoring opportunities on the offensive side of the court, increasing their lead to claim victory over the Mustangs 56-35.
As a result, the Antelopes advanced to the HDL Championship to compete against the No. 1 Crane Mustangs.
In the championship, the two teams battled for the league title in a high-scoring shootout, as both teams displayed their offensive capabilities. However, Crane held onto a slight, 2-point lead as the teams entered halftime 27-25. Although, in the second half, the Mustangs’ offense scored nearly 50 points. The Antelopes attempted to match the Mustangs offensive output, scoring 37 points, but were ultimately defeated 76-62.
With the loss, Adrian Boys claimed second place in the HDL Tournament, and will advance to the 2022 1A OSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament to compete against Cove High School in the first round, later tonight at Adrian High School, starting at 6 p.m.
The results from the ladies and boys Falcons’ fifth-and-sixth-place game against Huntington are undetermined, as of the Tuesday morning deadline.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.