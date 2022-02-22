KUNA — Over the weekend, the IHSAA 2022 3A Girls Basketball State Tournament concluded. Each of the local schools within the Snake River Valley, SRV, conference that qualified for the state tournament, competed on the final day for placement.
Following the first round, as mentioned in the Friday edition of the Argus Observer, the Weiser Wolverines and Fruitland Grizzlies dropped into the consolation bracket.
In the consolation bracket, the No. 4 Lady Wolverines competed against the No. 8 Filer Wildcats. In the game, the two teams battled down to the final minutes of the game. Ultimately, the Lady Wolverines held strong down the final stretch to defeat the Lady Wildcats in a nail-biter 54-48.
For Fruitland, the No. 6 Lady Grizzlies competed against the No. 7 Kellogg Wildcats. In the game, the Lady Grizzlies showcased their offensive capabilities in a high-scoring shootout with the Lady Wildcats. In the end, the Lady Grizzlies claimed victory over Kellogg 72-63.
As a result, the Lady Grizzlies advanced to the consolation championship to compete against the Lady Wolverines in a SRV showdown for fifth-and-sixth place.
In the consolation championship, the local teams from the SRV displayed a defensive showdown, with Fruitland scoring first nearly three minutes into the game. Neither team found their rhythm on the offensive side of the court in the first half. As a result, the teams went into the locker rooms for halftime with the Lady Grizzlies holding onto a 1-point lead 13-12.
However, the Lady Wolverines began to take control of the momentum, in the second half, after gaining, and maintaining, the lead throughout the third quarter 22-19. In the fourth quarter, the Lady Wolverines found their rhythm on the offensive side of the court, due to scoring 16 points in the fourth quarter while holding the Lady Grizzlies to nine points.
Consequently, the Lady Wolverines claimed victory over their conference opponents, the Lady Grizzlies, to take fifth place in the state tournament.
The Lady Grizzlies finished in sixth place.
For Parma, the Lady Panthers advanced to compete against the No. 1 Sugar-Salem Diggers in the semifinals. The Lady Panthers competed with the highly-ranked Lady Diggers, but couldn’t diminish the Lady Diggers’ lead. As a result, the Lady Panthers were defeated 43-32, as they progressed through the tournament bracket to compete in the third-and-fourth-place game against the No. 2 Snake River Panthers.
In the game, the Parma Panthers battled with Snake River down to the final moments of the game. However, Parma fell to Snake River in a down-to-the-wire finish that was separated by a 4-point margin 43-39.
As a result, the Parma Panthers finished the state tournament in fourth place.
