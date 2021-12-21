NYSSA — Over the weekend, Adrian, Nyssa and Payette competed in the Nyssa Christmas Tournament, where each team was able to conclude the tournament with a positive record—Nyssa 3-0, Payette 3-0 and Adrian 2-1.
For Nyssa, the Lady Bulldogs competed against McCall on the first day, defeating the Vandals 49-38, as mentioned in an article published in an earlier edition of the Argus Observer.
On the second day, the Lady Bulldogs came up against Liberty Charter School, as well as Orofino High School on the third day. The Lady Bulldogs were able to defeat Liberty Charter 58-21, and Orofino 54-37, in order to increase their overall record to 6-0, as they near the league portion of their schedule.
For Payette, the Lady Pirates competed against Liberty Charter School on the first day, and were able to defeat the Patriots 38-34 in a close game, as mentioned in a previous article of the Argus Observer.
On the second day, the Lady Pirates came up against Compass Honors School, along with the Adrian Antelopes on the third day. The Lady Pirates were able to defeat Compass Honors 73-12, and Adrian 58-43, in order to increase their overall record to 6-5.
For Adrian, the Lady Antelopes came up against Compass Honors School on the first day, and were able to defeat the Aviators 64-13 in a dominant performance, as mentioned in a previous article in the Argus Observer.
On the second day, the Lady Antelopes competed against Riverstone High School, as well as the Payette Pirates on the final day of the tournament. The Lady Antelopes were able to defeat Riverstone 57-14 in another dominant performance, but they were defeated on the third day by the Payette Pirates 45-58.
Consequently, the local teams were able to conclude the tournament with positive records. Following the tournament, Nyssa will continue through their season as they compete against Waldport, on Dec. 21 at 6 p.m.
For the Lady Pirates, they will compete in their second conference game of the season as they travel to Fruitland High School on Dec. 22, starting at 7:30 p.m.
For Adrian, the Lady Antelopes will travel to Baker City to compete in the Baker Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27 and Dec. 29, starting at 12:30 p.m.
