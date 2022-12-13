Local teams crown 10 champions at Calhoun Classic

NYSSA — On Saturday, the Calhoun Classic came to a close with many local wrestlers placing in the top four, including Fruitland, 12; Payette, seven; New Plymouth, six; Ontario, two; Nyssa, two; Vale, four; and Four Rivers, two.
As a team, the Fruitland Grizzlies claimed the overall team title, accumulating a total of 195 points, while the Lady Grizzlies finished as the Calhoun Classic runner-up with a total of 235 points.
Among the athletes that placed in the top four, there were a multitude of local wrestlers that qualified to the championship match to crown 10 local champions.
The results below consist of the wrestlers who placed in the top four of the varsity tournaments,
Braden Griffith, 106, sophomore, 2nd
Marcus Aleman, 113, freshman, Champion
Kolton Farrow, 120, senior, 3rd
Max Wescott, 126, junior, 3rd
Nathanie Martinez, 126, sophomore, 4th
Ezra Clemens, 132, senior, 2nd
Coye Coffman, 138, sophomore, 2nd
Kaden MacKenzie, 145, sophomore, 2nd
Quinn Hood, 182, sophomore, Champion
Abby Eckhart, 120, Champion
Mariah Skelly, 125, junior, 3rd
Kiana Dullanty, 135, junior, Champion
Caleb Shaw, 126, senior, Champion
Jacob Shaw, 138, sophomore, 3rd
Gabriel Cox, 170, sophomore, 2nd
Hunter Williams, 285, senior, Champion
Kary Takashige, 100, freshman, 2nd
De Ci Aye, 115, senior, 2nd
Nikolas Sigrah, 195, senior, 2nd
Hannah Hernandez, 155, junior, Champion
Tyler Feeley, 132, junior, Champion
Gabe Ramos, 220, senior, 2nd
Chloe Scott, 120, sophomore, 3rd
Alli Kirkendall, 120, 4th
Jordan Barrett, 130, senior, 3rd
Angela Carl, 140, junior, Champion
Kase Schaffeld, 170, sophomore, 4th
Ava Collins, 145, junior, Champion
Jessica Williams, 155, junior, 4th
Jesse Aragon, 285, senior, 2nd
Lacatia Mason, 105, sophomore, 2nd
Kianna Newberry, 190, junior, 4th
