Local teams crown 10 champions at Calhoun Classic

Ontario junior Hannah Hernandez gets her hand raised after defeating her opponent from Boise High School in the championship match of the Calhoun Classic.

Hernandez claimed victory by decision in extra rounds, as she outscored her opponent 5-4.

 Photo Courtesy of Ruben Hernandez

NYSSA — On Saturday, the Calhoun Classic came to a close with many local wrestlers placing in the top four, including Fruitland, 12; Payette, seven; New Plymouth, six; Ontario, two; Nyssa, two; Vale, four; and Four Rivers, two.

As a team, the Fruitland Grizzlies claimed the overall team title, accumulating a total of 195 points, while the Lady Grizzlies finished as the Calhoun Classic runner-up with a total of 235 points.



