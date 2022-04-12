FRUITLAND — On April 11, the Weiser Wolverines baseball team traveled to Fruitland High School to take on the Grizzlies in a Snake River Valley, SRV, matchup between the two teams, in addition to the game being the first time the two teams have competed against each other since the 2021 State Championship.
In the game, Weiser got on the scoreboard first, scoring one run in the first inning while holding the Grizzlies from scoring. Although the second inning was scoreless, both teams had explosive third innings. The Wolverines added four more runs to their total, whereas Fruitland had a 5-run inning to tie the game 5-5.
The Grizzlies surged ahead in the fourth and fifth innings, after holding the Wolverines from scoring while adding four runs to their total. The Wolverines attempted to battle back in the sixth inning, as they outscored Fruitland 2-1 in the inning to bring the overall score to 10-7 in the Grizzlies favor.
However, in the final inning, the Wolverines carried their offensive momentum into the final inning, and utilized their opportunity to claw their way back into the lead after scoring four runs. As a result, Weiser held onto a 1-run lead heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. The Wolverines’ defense stood strong in the final inning, holding the Grizzlies from tying the game.
Consequently, the Weiser Wolverines claimed victory in a close, hard-fought matchup between the two conference teams.
Weiser sophomore Jack Shirts (11) earned the win for the Wolverines, allowing one hit and zero runs over one inning, striking out one and walking zero. Senior Willy Shirts (9) and sophomore Kaleb Grove (12) entered the game out of the bullpen to close out the game in relief.
Up next, the Weiser Wolverines will travel to Homedale High School to take on the Trojans as they progress through the conference portion of their schedule. The Fruitland Grizzlies will travel to Payette High School to take on the Pirates in a SRV matchup between the rivals on April 13, starting at 5 p.m.
