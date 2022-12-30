Vale junior forward Diesel Johnson (14) shoots the ball while he fades away at the top of the key during the Vikings' matchup against Nampa Christian during the second day of the Truckstop.com Tournament on Thursday.
NEW PLYMOUTH — On Wednesday, various local teams gathered at New Plymouth High School to compete against their respective opponents in the first round of the Truckstop.com Tournament.
Among the local teams competing in the tournament, the New Plymouth Pilgrims, Ontario Tigers, Vale Vikings, Nyssa Bulldogs, and Adrian Antelopes were all in attendance.
New Plymouth
In their first matchup, the Pilgrims faced off against Ontario, and defeated the Tigers in a one-sided matchup 66-31. New Plymouth gained an early lead, and took advantage of their opportunity to further increase their lead throughout the game to advance to the next round of the tournament.
On the second day, the Pilgrims faced off against Victory Charter in a back-and-forth matchup that was settled in the final seconds of the game. The two teams were locked in a down-to-the-wire battle, where Victory Charter dished New Plymouth their first loss of the season after hitting a last-second 3-pointer to win the game 57-54.
Ontario
Although the Tigers were defeated by New Plymouth on the first day of the tournament 66-31, they battled against Soda Springs in their second matchup of the tournament.
On the second day of the tournament, Ontario was defeated by the Cardinals after a hard-fought battle 48-34.
Vale
The Vikings tipped off the tournament against the Kamiah Kubs, who were undefeated at the time. However, Vale provided their opponents with their first loss of the season after they claimed victory over Kamiah 59-49.
On the second day of the tournament, the Vikings competed against Nampa Christian. However, Vale was unable to defeat the Trojans in their second matchup, as they were defeated 66-54 in a high-scoring matchup.
Nyssa
The Bulldogs battled against Nampa Christian on the first day of the tournament, and struggled to match their offensive output throughout the duration of the game. As a result, they were defeated 62-33.
In their second matchup, the Bulldogs battled against Kamiah, and were unable to claim victory after four hard-fought quarters 55-35.
Adrian
On the first day, the Antelopes battled against Liberty Charter in a back-and-forth battle that was settled in the final minutes of the game. Although Adrian remained close throughout the game, the Antelopes were defeated 50-45.
The Antelopes progressed to compete against Garden Valley on the second day of the tournament, and defeated their opponents in a high-scoring matchup that Adrian scored 85 points to claim victory — 85-62.
