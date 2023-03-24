Ontario junior pitcher Conner Webster (24) strides out during a pitch in the top of the third inning, while sophomore Seth Iwasa (20) prepares to field the ball in the non-league game against Weiser during the Treasure Valley Invite on Thursday.
Weiser junior pitcher Brock Spencer (2) puts some power behind his pitch in the bottom of the third inning during the first day of game in the Treasure Valley Invite on Thursday. Spencer led the Wolverines to their first victory over the season, as they defeated the Tigers 8-6 in a hard-fought battle.
ONTARIO — On Thursday, the Vale Vikings, Ontario Tigers, Nyssa Bulldogs and Weiser Wolverines baseball teams competed in the first day of the Treasure Valley Invite, which will conclude on Saturday. Ontario started the tournament off against Weiser, whereas the Vikings battled with North Fremont. Nyssa competed against Marsh Valley. However, the results were not posted as of the Friday morning deadline for the Argus Observer.
Ontario vs. Weiser
In the game, the Tigers took an early lead after bringing in two runs while holding the Wolverines from scoring 2-0. They further increased their lead following a scoreless second inning, when they scored an additional two runs in the third inning to bring the score to 4-0.
Although Weiser had struggled offensively throughout the first three innings, they exploded in the fourth to steal the lead from Ontario after they outscored the Tigers 5-0 in the fifth inning, 5-4.
Ontario quickly responded by holding Weiser from scoring in the top of the fifth inning, while bringing in two more runs to regain the lead 6-5.
However, the Wolverines stood their ground defensively throughout the remainder of the game, holding the Tigers from scoring while bringing in two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh inning to claim their first victory of the regular season over Ontario 8-6.
Weiser was led by junior Brock Spencer (2) on the mound, striking out five batters in four innings. Juniors Jack Tucker (13) and Kaleb Grove (12) pitched in relief.
The Tigers were led by sophomore James Dyas (21), junior Connor Webster (24), and sophomore Marquez Muniz (12) on the mound, sophomore Seth Iwasa (20) pitched in relief.
The two teams battled back and forth throughout seven, hard-fought innings to determine a victor by one run. The Huskies attempted to take down the Vikings, but were unsuccessful as Vale outscored their opponents 9-8 throughout the duration of the game.
As a result, Vale claimed their first victory of the regular season, as they continue to compete in the Treasure Valley Invite.
Up next, the Vikings will battle with Ontario at noon today while the Wolverines are slated to compete against North Fremont at 2 p.m., in Ontario, and Nyssa will prepare for their showdown against Marsing at noon in Nyssa.
