PAYETTE COUNTY — Over the weekend, a multitude of local teams competed in the Bill Betts Baseball Tournament held in Payette County, including Weiser, Fruitland, Payette, and New Plymouth High School.
The tournament was a round-robin style that had each team competing in three games against predetermined teams.
In the tournament, the local teams competed against strong opponents throughout the 2A and 3A classifications. This included Sugar-Salem, Firth, Melba, and Marsing High School, with the games taking place at the Fruitland and Payette High School baseball fields.
The Wolverines and Grizzlies finished with a 1-2 overall record, whereas the Pilgrims and Pirates concluded with 0-3 records.
Weiser competed against Firth High School to start the tournament, losing to the Cougars 11-6 after being unable to close the early gap created by Firth.
In the second game, the Wolverines competed against Sugar-Salem, but couldn’t match the Diggers in the final inning, resulting in defeat 8-5.
In the final game of the tournament, Weiser competed against New Plymouth. The Wolverines built a substantial lead in the first two innings, and capitalized on their momentum to continue to build their lead.
Weiser defeated the Pilgrims 11-3, concluding after the fifth inning.
The Grizzlies started the tournament competing against Sugar-Salem. The Diggers jumped out to an early 6-0 lead over the Grizzlies in the first three innings. The Grizzlies responded defensively throughout the remainder of the game, but the Grizzlies couldn’t diminish the Diggers’ early lead. As a result, the Grizzlies were defeated 6-3.
In the second game, the Grizzlies came up against Firth in a back-and-forth battle that came down to the final inning. Firth jumped out to an early lead, but the Grizz battled back to tie the game in the fifth inning. The game remained tied until Zach Arnold hit a walk-off single on a 2-1 count in the bottom of the seventh inning, earning an RBI along with the victory 11-10.
In the final game of the tournament, Fruitland competed against the Melba Mustangs. It was a defensive battle throughout a large portion of the game, resulting in extra innings after the seventh inning concluded 1-1. In the eighth inning, both teams found their offensive rhythm, scoring seven runs each 8-8. In the ninth inning, the Mustangs continued to get on base, while the Grizzlies were unable to respond to Melba’s offensive onslaught, resulting in defeat 22-9.
The Pirates competed against the currently undefeated Marsing Huskies to start the tournament in a high-scoring matchup. The Huskies secured the early lead, outscoring the Pirates 12-1 in the first three innings. However, the Pirates battled back, scoring 12 runs throughout the fifth and sixth inning. Following the seventh inning, the Huskies claimed victory over the Pirates 16-13 in the highest scoring game of the tournament.
In the second game, the Pirates competed against the Firth Cougars. The Pirates started off scoring five runs in the first two innings, while allowing the Cougars to earn eight runs. However, the Pirates struggled offensively throughout the remainder of the game, resulting in defeat 17-5.
In the Pirates’ final game of the tournament, they competed against Sugar-Salem, who claimed an early lead over Payette in the first two innings 7-1. The Diggers held strong defensively, to hold the Pirates from scoring throughout the duration of the game, resulting in Sugar-Salem claiming victory over Payette 7-2.
The Pilgrims competed against their conference opponents, the Melba Mustangs, to begin the tournament. After a hard-fought battle, the Pilgrims were defeated by the Mustangs 7-5 after the game concluded in the sixth inning.
In the second game, the Pilgrims were defeated by the Weiser Wolverines, as mentioned above.
In the final game of the tournament, the Pilgrims came up against their conference opponent, the Marsing Huskies. New Plymouth battled with the Huskies in a back-and-forth matchup that came down to the final inning. However, the Pilgrims fell one-point shy from tying the game in the final inning, resulting in defeat 9-8.
For the results regarding Payette and New Plymouth High School, visit argusobserver.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.