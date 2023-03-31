JOHN DAY — On Thursday, the Ontario Tigers and Nyssa Bulldogs baseball teams traveled to Grant Union High School, in John Day, to compete in the Strawberry Mountain Slugfest against various opponents.
On the first day, the Tigers faced off against Wallowa/Enterprise/Joseph for a non-league matchup, whereas the Bulldogs faced off against Grant Union/Prairie City.
Ontario Tigers
The Tigers started off the slugfest against Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa in a non-league matchup that was settled in the final three innings of the game.
Ontario battled in the beginning of the game, as they matched their opponents offensive output 1-1 in the first inning. Their opponents quickly responded with two additional runs, followed by the Tigers scoring one of their own. As a result, Ontario entered the third inning losing 3-2.
The Tigers began to lose control of their offensive momentum, and were held from scoring throughout the remainder of the game, whereas their opponents utilized this opportunity to surge ahead of Ontario 16-2, according to OSAA. The game concluded after the fifth inning, due to the 10-run rule.
Nyssa Bulldogs
On the first day of the slugfest, the Bulldogs faced off against Grant Union/Prairie City in a hard-fought matchup that showcased their offensive capabilities. However, Nyssa was unable to match their opponents offensive output, and were defeated 12-6 as a result.
Box score was not provided as of the Friday morning press deadline.
Up next, the two teams will continue to compete in the Strawberry Mountain Slugfest, as they prepare to battle against each other in a cross-county showdown today, starting at 10 a.m. (PT). Following the game, the Bulldogs are not slated for another matchup, according to OSAA’s official website, but the Tigers will be preparing to compete against Grant Union/Prairie City in their final matchup of the slugfest later today, starting at 3 p.m. (PT).
