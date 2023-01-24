Prep Wrestling Local teams battle in Skyview Duals Pilgrims claim strong victories Mikhail LeBow Argus Observer Mikhail LeBow Author email Jan 24, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NAMPA — On Saturday, the Nyssa, Ontario, and New Plymouth wrestling teams traveled to Skyview High School to compete against a multitude of schools in a plethora of matches.Ontario and Nyssa each faced off against four schools in duals, while New Plymouth competed against five.New Plymouth was the top local team, defeating three of their five opponents, while being defeated by Meridian and Centennial.New Plymouth, 3-2New Plymouth, 83.0 - Boise, 6.0New Plymouth, 45.0 - Capital, 30.0Centennial, 40.0 - New Plymouth, 39.0New Plymouth, 53.0 - Lowry, NV 36.0Meridian, 69.0 - New Plymouth, 16.0Nyssa, 1-3Meridian, 61.0 - Nyssa, 24.0Skyview, 39.0 - Nyssa, 30.0Vallivue, 53.0 - Nyssa, 30.0Nyssa, 40.0 - Ontario, 27.0Ontario, 0-4Meridian, 72.0 - Ontario, 16.0Nyssa, 40.0 - Ontario, 27.0Skyview, 36.0 - Ontario, 27.0Vallivue, 75.0 - Ontario, 12.0 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Wrestling New Plymouth Nyssa Ontario Duals Botany Grammar And Syntax Mikhail LeBow Author email Follow Mikhail LeBow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
