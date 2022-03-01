POCATELLO — Over the weekend, on Feb. 25-26 the local schools from the Snake River Valley, SRV, conference traveled to Pocatello, ID, to compete in Holt Arena for the 3A IHSAA Wrestling State Tournament.
As a team, the Fruitland Grizzlies placed the highest, out of the teams in the SRV, tying for seventh place with 108 points. The Weiser Wolverines finished in 12th place, earning a total of 94 points, and the Payette Pirates finished in 18th with 32.5 points.
Overall, the SRV conference placed a plethora of wrestlers on the podium to receive a medal for their placement, including five Wolverines, four Grizzlies, and one Pirate.
For Weiser, the Wolverines crowned one champion, senior Rylee Willet (220 lbs)—the only champion out of the SRV. Willet started the tournament as the top-seeded wrestler in his weight class, and finished his first-round opponent 29 seconds into the first round. In the quarterfinals, Willet controlled the flow of the match, in order to defeat his Snake River opponent by major decision 10-0. As a result, Willet advanced to the semifinals, where he would defeat his Marsh Valley opponent by decision 9-5. Consequently, Willet advanced to the championship match to compete against Jackson Richter, of Bonners Ferry. Willet shutout Richter in the championship match, not allowing Richter to score a single point, in order to be crowned the 2022 3A 220-lb champion.
There were four additional Wolverines that posed on the podium with their medals, including senior Jesse Lockett (285 lbs), 2nd; senior Malachi Hoobery (182 lbs), 4th; junior Maddox Stevens (160 lbs), 6th; and sophomore Kaleb Grove (195 lbs), 6th.
For Fruitland, the Grizzlies placed four wrestlers on the podium, with one wrestler qualifying to the championship match. Freshman Kaden MacKenzie (126 lbs), as the second seed, pinned his way through the tournament, prior to the championship match. In the championship, MacKenzie couldn’t break through his Marsh Valley opponent’s defense, losing by decision 9-2. Consequently, Mackenzie finished in second place.
The Grizz placed three additional wrestlers, including junior Kolton Farrow (132 lbs), 3rd; freshman Braden Griffith (98 lbs), 6th; and freshman Coye Coffman (132 lbs), 6th.
For Payette, the Pirates sophomore Tyler Feeley (126 lbs), as the third seed, defeated his first-round opponent by technical fall 16-0, to advance to the quarterfinals. Feeley held strong, in the quarterfinals, to defeat his opponent by one point, 10-9. In the semifinals, Feeley came up against the top-seeded wrestler, and future champion, from Marsh Valley. Feeley dropped to the consolation bracket after being defeated by his semifinal opponent. In the consolation, Feeley pinned his way to the consolation championship, where he claimed victory over his opponent, from South Fremont, by decision 5-2. As a result, Feeley finished in third place.
Ultimately, the SRV conference battled at the 3A IHSAA Wrestling State Tournament, with 10 wrestlers making the podium to earn medals.
