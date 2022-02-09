WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Recently, the various local teams within the Snake River Valley, SRV, conference have been competing in the SRV District Tournament to determine which of the teams will represent the conference at the state tournament.
For the SRV, the conference receives two and a half bids to the 3A Women’s Basketball State Tournament, and will send two teams straight to the state tournament—first and second place in districts. Additionally, the SRV will send an additional team to the state play-in game—consolation champion, in order to have the chance to qualify to the state tournament bracket.
Prior to the tournament, the Fruitland Grizzlies were awarded the first seed, whereas the Parma Panthers were awarded the second seed. As a result, the two teams received a first-round bye to start the district tournament, advancing them directly into the semifinals.
As a result, in the first round, No. 3 Weiser took on No. 6 Payette, whereas No. 4 Homedale competed against No. 5 McCall-Donnelly.
No. 3 Weiser defeated the Pirates by a wide margin 57-30, in order to advance to the semifinals to compete against No. 2 Parma. In the semifinals, the Lady Wolverines fell to the Panthers 51-25, dropping the Lady Wolverines to the consolation semifinals to compete against No. 4 Homedale. In the game, the Wolverines controlled the momentum of the game, claiming victory over the Lady Trojans by a substantial margin 59-40.
Although McCall-Donnelly was the lower seeded team, they pulled off the upset in the first round by defeating No. 4 Homedale in a close, hard-fought game 45-41. As a result, the Lady Vandals advanced to the semifinals to compete against No. 1 Fruitland. The Lady Grizzlies appeared to be too much to handle for the Lady Vandals, as the Grizzlies claimed victory 49-39 to advance to the district championship. Consequently, the Lady Vandals dropped into the consolation semifinals to compete against No. 6 Payette. After a long, hard-fought battle between the Lady Vandals and Lady Pirates, McCall-Donnelly claimed victory 59-51.
Subsequently, on Thursday, No. 1 Fruitland will compete against No. 2 Parma in the SRV District Championship on Feb. 10, at Fruitland High School starting at 7 p.m.; Fruitland and Parma have secured their state bids. Additionally, No. 3 Weiser will compete against No. 5 McCall in the SRV Consolation Championship on Feb. 10, starting at 7 p.m., to determine which of the teams will represent the conference in the state play-in game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.