PAYETTE COUNTY — On Saturday, the local teams within the Snake River Valley conference gathered at various locations to compete in the SRV District Tournament to determine which teams would represent the conference at the state tournament.
In the SRV, the top two teams will automatically earn a bid to the state tournament, whereas the third place team will advance to the state play-in game to battle for their slot in the state tournament bracket.
In the first round, Weiser and Fruitland received a bye, due to being the top-seeded teams. As a result, Payette faced off against McCall-Donnelly while Parma competed against Homedale.
The Lady Pirates were unable to claim victory over the Vandals, as McCall-Donnelly advanced to the semifinals to compete against Weiser after defeating Payette in three sets.
On the other side of the bracket, Parma also defeated Homedale in three sets to advance to the semifinals where they faced off against the undefeated Fruitland Grizzlies.
Later that day, the teams battled in the semifinals for the chance to advance to the district championship. However, No. 1 Fruitland and No. 2 Weiser quickly advanced to the district championship after defeating their opponents in three sets.
As a result, the Lady Grizzlies and Wolverines secured their bid to the state tournament.
Up next, Payette will face off against Parma later today, starting at 6 p.m., whereas Homedale will compete against McCall, starting at 6 p.m.
The District Championship will be held at Fruitland High School on Thursday, starting at 6 p.m., as both teams battle for the district title.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.