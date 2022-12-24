ONTARIO — On Thursday, the Ontario Tigers and Adrian Antelopes competed in the Treasure Valley Community College High School Challenge Showcase. Ontario matched up against the Parma Panthers, whereas Adrian faced off against the Greenleaf Friends Academy Grizzlies.

The first game of the day started off with the Antelopes, who dominated their opponents in a one-sided game 68-9. For the Tigers, they were defeated by the Panthers in a hard-fought, high-scoring matchup between the two teams 68-58, according to an email from Parma Head Coach Trevor DeBuhr.



Tags

Load comments