ONTARIO — On Thursday, the Ontario Tigers and Adrian Antelopes competed in the Treasure Valley Community College High School Challenge Showcase. Ontario matched up against the Parma Panthers, whereas Adrian faced off against the Greenleaf Friends Academy Grizzlies.
The first game of the day started off with the Antelopes, who dominated their opponents in a one-sided game 68-9. For the Tigers, they were defeated by the Panthers in a hard-fought, high-scoring matchup between the two teams 68-58, according to an email from Parma Head Coach Trevor DeBuhr.
Adrian Antelopes
The Antelopes started the game off strong, surging ahead of the Grizzlies to claim a substantial lead early in the game. Adrian continued to capitalize on turnovers, in order to create additional scoring opportunities. The Antelopes also controlled the paint, rebounding the ball to earn second-chance points on multiple occasions.
Adrian continued to increase their lead throughout the duration of the game until claiming victory 68-9.
Ontario Tigers
The Tigers struggled to find an offensive rhythm in the first quarter, and were outscored by the Panthers 22-7 in the first quarter as a result. The Tigers responded in the second quarter by scoring 15 points, but Parma slightly increased their lead by three points before halftime to remain in the lead 40-22.
In the second half, the Tigers appeared to control the momentum as they attempted to claw their way back into the game after they outscored the Panthers 17-16 in the third quarter.
The Tigers’ defense stood their ground to hold Parma to 12 points in the final quarter, while scoring 17. However, the Tigers were unable to diminish the Panthers’ lead, and were defeated 68-58 as a result.
The Tigers were led by senior Tyce Helmick (42) with 19 points, while the Panthers were led by junior Braxton Heffelfinger (0) with 30 points — stats provided by coach DeBuhr.
Up next, the Tigers will prepare to battle with the New Plymouth Pilgrims on the road, as they travel to New Plymouth High School for their first matchup of the Truckstop.com Tournament on Dec. 28, starting at 7 p.m.
The Antelopes will also compete in the New Plymouth Truckstop.com Tournament, starting off against Liberty Charter in the first round on Dec. 28, starting at 11:30 a.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.