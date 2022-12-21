Lady Bulldogs senior forward Gracie Johnson (3) reaches for the ball in an attempt to rebound the ball during the non-league matchup against Council. Nyssa went on to defeat the Lady Lumberjacks 56-51.
NYSSA — Starting on Tuesday, the Nyssa Bulldogs girls basketball team hosted a multitude of local teams for the Nyssa Christmas Tournament, including Ontario, Adrian, and Payette.
Throughout the tournament, every team competes in three games against various opponents each day till the tournament’s conclusion on Dec. 21.
With one game left in the tournament the host team, the Lady Bulldogs, accumulated an overall record of 2-0, followed by Payette with a 1-1 record. Adrian and Ontario’s full results weren’t included on the OSAA website.
Nyssa battled against Ambrose and Council in their first two games. On the first day, the Lady Bulldogs defeated Ambrose 65-51 to start the tournament on their home court. In the second game, Nyssa stood strong in overtime to defeat Council 56-51 in a down-to-the-wire matchup, and will prepare to compete against Adrian in their final matchup on Dec. 21, starting at 5:30 p.m.
“I thought our guards did a good job handling their pressure in the back court. When the game was on the line, we executed our sets pretty well and got to the free throw line when we needed. We continue to get better each day as we gain experience,” said Nyssa Head Coach Jeremy Chamberlain. “We need to continue working on being consistent each possession and from start to finish. We are seeing some good things from a lot of players right now and are on the right track.”
For Payette, the Lady Pirates battled against Vision Charter in the first matchup of the tournament, and dominated their opponents to claim a substantial victory 58-18.
In the Lady Pirates’ second matchup, they competed against the Lady Antelopes. Adrian controlled the momentum of the game, and utilized their advantage to claim victory over the Pirates 59-37.
Up next, the Lady Bulldogs will travel to Salem Academy High School to compete in the Crusader Classic from Dec. 28-30, while Ontario will prepare to travel to Payette High School to take on the Lady Pirates on Jan. 3. Additionally, the Lady Antelopes will travel to Baker Middle and High School for the Baker Holiday Crossover from Dec. 28-30.
