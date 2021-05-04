WEISER
There was some outstanding local talent at the Weiser Invitational on April 29. It was prime weather for track, and the athletes weren’t putting it to waste. As the district track meet nears, the athletes are working towards their best times, distances and heights. Some of the local talent put that on display in Weiser.
The Wolverines’ Triston Kautz and Brayden Walker performed at the top of their class. Kautz got first in three out of his four events; managing a second place in his fourth event, the 200 meter (23.86). The Weiser 4x400 relay team took first place (3:43.56), which included Kautz and Walker. Kautz managed to take first place in the 400 meter, with a personal record time of 54.81 seconds; additionally taking first place in the long jump (20’7.5”). Walker snagged three first place finishes in his day, one being with the relay team. He also placed first in the 800 meter (2:17.09) and the 300 meter hurdle, with a personal record time of 41.87 seconds.
The Pirates Cace Lewis and Sydney Denison performed well, too. Lewis accumulated a second-place and two first-place finishes; while also placing third place with the Pirates’ 4x100 relay team. Lewis took second in the long jump (20’), while taking first place in the other two jumping events; high jump (6’1”) and a personal record triple jump (39’6”). Denison was able to take first place in all three of her field events; triple jump, pole vault, and long jump. In triple jump, she took first with a personal record distance of 34’8”. Then she followed it up with a winning height of 9’ in pole vault, and a distance of 16’3.5” in long jump.
The Pilgrims’ Emma Austin managed to obtain two first-place finishes; while placing second and third place in her other two events. She took second place in the 300 meter hurdles (50.43), and happened to get third place in the mile (5:57.49). She was able to get first place in both the 800 meter (2:29.38 minutes) and the 100 meter hurdles (17.13 seconds).
For the rest of the placements for the local athletes, refer to the standings in the prep roundup.
