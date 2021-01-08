Boys Basketball

TODAY

Weiser v. McCall, 4:30 p.m.

New Plymouth v. Cole Valley, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Payette v. Tri-Valley, 3 p.m.

Girls Basketball

TODAY

Fruitland v. Parma, 4:30 p.m.

Payette v. McCall-Donnelly, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

New Plymouth v. Marsing, 4:30 p.m.

Wrestling

TODAY and SATURDAY: Rollie Lane Tournament, Idaho Center, Nampa, 9 a.m.

Tags

Load comments