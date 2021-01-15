Boys Basketball

TODAY

Fruitland @ Homedale, 4:30 p.m.

Weiser @ Payette, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

New Plymouth @ Ambrose, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

TODAY

New Plymouth v. Melba, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Fruitland @ Weiser, 4:30 p.m.

Wrestling

TODAY & SATURDAY

Padilla Tournament, Parma, 3 p.m.

Wendell Invitational, 3 p.m.

