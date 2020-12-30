Boys Basketball

Today: Weiser at Parma Tourney, TBA

Thursday: Weiser at Parma Tourney, TBA

Thursday: Payette at Parma Tourney, TBA

Girls Basketball

Today: Payette at Parma Tourney, TBA

Thursday: Weiser vs. Tri Valley (JV/V), 5 p.m.

Thursday: Payette at Parma Tourney, TBA

Tags

Load comments