TODAY, MAY 7

TRACK AND FIELD

La Grande Invite, La Grande High School, 2:30 p.m.

Pilgrim Invitational, New Plymouth High School, 1 p.m.

SATURDAY, May 8

BASEBALL

Ontario vs. Burns, 11 a.m.

Ontario vs. Burns, 2 p.m.

Monday, May 10

GOLF

La Grande GOL Invite, La Grande, TBD

TENNIS

Four Rivers v Nyssa Dual, Nyssa, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, May 11

BASEBALL

Nyssa @ Burns, 5 p.m.

Vale vs. Baker City/Powder Valley, 5 p.m.

Ontario @ La Grande, 3 p.m.

Ontario @ LaGrande, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Vale vs. Baker City/Powder Valley, 5 p.m.

Nyssa @ Burns, 5 p.m.

Ontario vs. La Grande, 3 p.m.

Ontario vs. La Grande, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, May 12

BASEBALL

Ontario @ Burns, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, May 8 - MONDAY, May 10

BASEBALL

3A Snake River Valley District Tournament, TBA

FRIDAY, May 7 - TUESDAY, May 11

BASEBALL

2A Western Idaho Conference District Tournament, TBA

FRIDAY, TUESDAY, May 11 - SATURDAY, May 15

SOFTBALL

Western Idaho Conference District Tournament, TBA

SATURDAY, May 8 - MONDAY, May 10

SOFTBALL

Snake River Valley District Tournament, TBA

