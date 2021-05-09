Monday, May 10
GOLF
La Grande GOL Invite, La Grande, TBD
TENNIS
Four Rivers v Nyssa Dual, Nyssa, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, May 11
BASEBALL
Nyssa @ Burns, 5 p.m.
Vale vs. Baker City/Powder Valley, 5 p.m.
Ontario @ La Grande, 3 p.m.
Ontario @ LaGrande, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Vale vs. Baker City/Powder Valley, 5 p.m.
Nyssa @ Burns, 5 p.m.
Ontario vs. La Grande, 3 p.m.
Ontario vs. La Grande, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, May 12
BASEBALL
Ontario @ Burns, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY, May 8 - MONDAY, May 10
BASEBALL
3A Snake River Valley District Tournament, TBA
FRIDAY, May 7 - TUESDAY, May 11
BASEBALL
2A Western Idaho Conference District Tournament, TBA
FRIDAY, TUESDAY, May 11 - SATURDAY, May 15
SOFTBALL
Western Idaho Conference District Tournament, TBA
SATURDAY, May 8 - MONDAY, May 10
SOFTBALL
Snake River Valley District Tournament, TBA
