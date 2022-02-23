CALDWELL — On Feb. 17, the local girl’s wrestling teams within the Snake River Valley, SRV, conference, along with the Western Idaho Conference, WIC, traveled to Caldwell High School for the IHSAA Girls Wrestling District 3 Tournament, to determine which wrestlers will advance to the girl’s state tournament.
Among the local schools, the Fruitland Grizzlies, Weiser Wolverines, New Plymouth Pilgrims, and Payette Pirates were in attendance. They were accompanied by a total of 29 other schools throughout different classifications.
As a team, the Payette Pirates led the SRV, finishing in fourth place with 71 points. The Lady Wolverines finished in seventh place with 49 points, whereas the Lady Grizzlies finished in eighth place with 36 points.
For New Plymouth, the Pilgrims finished in 24th place with seven points.
Throughout the state, there are four special districts for girl’s wrestling that combine to form the state tournament. Special District 3 automatically qualifies two wrestlers to the state tournament. Additionally, following the automatic qualifiers, the next two highest-seeded wrestlers will qualify.
Consequently, the local teams qualified five wrestlers to the girl’s state tournament.
The Pirates qualified two wrestlers, along with crowning a champion. Payette junior Jordan Barrett (126 lbs), the top-seeded wrestler in the 126-lb classification, battled her way through the tournament, in order to be crowned champion.
In the championship, Barrett (126 lbs) defeated her opponent, Weiser sophomore Audrey Deleon (126 lbs), by major decision 14-5.
Additionally, Payette senior Miah Garcia (120 lbs), the top-seeded wrestler in the 120-lb classification, pinned her way to the championship match. However, in the championship match, Garcia (120 lbs) lost to the second seed from Mountain View by pin in the second round. Following the championship match, Garcia (120 lbs) competed against the fourth seed, from Eagle, to determine the second automatic qualifier. Garcia (120 lbs) defeated her opponent by pin, one minute and 12 seconds into the second round. As a result, Garcia (120 lbs) finished in second place, earning a bid to the state tournament.
For Weiser, the Wolverines also qualified two wrestlers to the state tournament. Deleon (126 lbs) won her first two matches by pin in the first round, with one match only lasting 18 seconds, in addition to defeating her semifinal opponent by decision 13-8 to advance to the championship match. Deleon (126 lbs) was defeated in the championship by Payette’s Barrett (126 lbs), before defeating her opponent, from Emmett, by pin to claim her bid to the state tournament.
Additionally, Wolverines’ junior Whitney Turner finished in third place, after defeating her opponent, from Columbia, by pin, 59 seconds into the second round. Following the consolation championship, Turner (182 lbs) claimed third place after a ‘no contest’ in the match for second place. Therefore, Turner didn’t earn an automatic bid to state. However, due to Turner (182 lbs) being one of the top-ranked wrestlers in her weight classification, she advanced to the state tournament as one of the two, additional qualifiers.
For Fruitland, the Grizzlies qualified one wrestler to the state tournament in the 132-lb classification. Fruitland sophomore Mariah Skelly (132 lbs) pinned her way to the championship match, but couldn’t claim victory. As a result, Skelly (132 lbs) competed against her opponent, from Capital High School, to determine which wrestler would obtain the automatic bid to state. Skelly (132 lbs) was defeated by her opponent by decision 9-1, finishing in the third place. However, due to Skelly (132 lbs) being one of the top ranked wrestlers in her weight classification, she qualified to the state tournament as one of the two, additional qualifiers.
Consequently, the local girl’s wrestling teams will travel to Holt Arena, in Pocatello, ID, to compete in the IHSAA Girls Wrestling Tournament, on Feb. 25-26.
