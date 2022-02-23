CALDWELL — On Feb. 17, the local girl’s wrestling teams within the Snake River Valley conference, along with the Western Idaho Conference traveled to Caldwell High School for the IHSAA Girls Wrestling District 3 Tournament, to determine which wrestlers would advance to the girl’s state tournament.
Among the local schools, the Fruitland Grizzlies, Weiser Wolverines, New Plymouth Pilgrims, and Payette Pirates were in attendance. There were also 29 other schools throughout different classifications.
As a team, the Payette Pirates led the SRV, finishing in fourth place with 71 points. The Lady Wolverines finished in seventh place with 49 points, and the Lady Grizzlies finished in eighth place with 36 points.
For New Plymouth, the Pilgrims finished in 24th place with seven points.
Throughout the state, there are four special districts for girl’s wrestling that combine to form the state tournament. Special District 3 automatically qualifies two wrestlers to the state tournament. Additionally, following the automatic qualifiers, the next two highest-seeded wrestlers will qualify.
Local teams qualified five wrestlers overall to the girl’s state tournament.
The Pirates qualified two wrestlers, and crowned a champion. Payette junior Jordan Barrett (126 lbs), the top-seeded wrestler in the 126-lb classification, battled her way through the tournament, and was crowned champion.
In the championship, Barrett (126 lbs) defeated her opponent, Weiser sophomore Audrey Deleon (126 lbs), by major decision 14-5.
Additionally, Payette senior Miah Garcia (120 lbs), the top-seeded wrestler in her weight class, pinned her way to the championship match. But, in the championship match, Garcia lost to the second seed from Mountain View by pin in the second round.
Garcia then competed against the fourth seed, from Eagle, to determine the second automatic qualifier. She defeated her opponent by pin, one minute and 12 seconds into the second round. Garcia finished in second place, earning a bid to the state tournament.
For Weiser, the Wolverines also qualified two wrestlers to the state tournament. Deleon (126 lbs) won her first two matches by pin in the first round, with one match only lasting 18 seconds, in addition to defeating her semifinal opponent by decision 13-8 to advance to the championship match. Deleon was defeated in the championship by Payette’s Barrett before defeating her opponent from Emmett by pin, claiming her bid to the state tournament.
Additionally, Wolverines’ junior Whitney Turner finished in third place. She defeated her opponent from Columbia by pin 59 seconds into the second round. Following the consolation championship, Turner (182 lbs) claimed third place after a no contest in the match for second place. As such, she didn’t earn an automatic bid to state. However, due to being one of the top-ranked wrestlers in her weight class, Turner advanced to the state tournament as one of the two, additional qualifiers.
For Fruitland, the Grizzlies qualified one wrestler to the state tournament in the 132-lb classification. Fruitland sophomore Mariah Skelly pinned her way to the championship match, but couldn’t claim victory. As a result, she competed against her opponent from Capital High School to determine who would obtain the automatic bid to state. Skelly was defeated by her opponent by decision 9-1, finishing in the third place. However, due to being one of the top-ranked wrestlers in her weight class, Skelly qualified to the state tournament as one of the two, additional qualifiers.
The local girl’s wrestling teams will travel to Holt Arena, in Pocatello to compete in the IHSAA Girls Wrestling Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
