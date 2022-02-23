NYSSA — On Sunday, the Nyssa Bulldogs wrestling team hosted opponents for the Eastern Oregon League Tournament, to determine which wrestlers will represent the EOL at the 3A OSAA State Championships.
In the league tournament, the Bulldogs finished in third place as a team, scoring 209 points throughout the tournament. The Vale Vikings wrestling team finished in fifth place with 108 points.
In the EOL, the top three wrestlers in each weight bracket qualify for the state tournament. The Vikings and the Bulldogs were able to send a total of 11 wrestlers, between the two schools on to state.
Nyssa qualified seven wrestlers overall. Three league champions were crowned, including senior Alec Carey (182 lbs), junior Jesse Aragon (220 lbs), and senior Kody Van Meter (285 lbs).
Four other Bulldogs placed in the top three. This includes freshman William Savage (126 lbs), 3rd; senior Porter Carlton (145 lbs), 3rd; sophomore Ashton Wilson (152 lbs), 3rd; and junior Orlando Perfecto (170 lbs), 3rd.
Vale did not crown a champion this year; however, four wrestlers qualified for the state tournament. This includies senior Colt Cummings (132 lbs), 3rd; senior Nathan Kimball (138 lbs), 2nd; freshman Kase Schaffeld (160 lbs)—2nd; and freshman Raul Gonzalez (182 lbs), 3rd.
The athletes will travel to La Pine High School to compete in the 3A OSAA Wrestling State Championship which is set for Friday and Saturday. The start time was still to be determined as of press time on Tuesday.
