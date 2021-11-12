WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Later tonight, the local schools on the Idaho side will begin the women’s basketball season as the Payette Pirates take on Nampa Christian, in Payette at 7:30 p.m., and New Plymouth travels to Grangeville High School to take on the Bulldogs for an away game, starting at 7:30 p.m.
As these two local teams compete, the games will mark the beginning of the 2021 women’s basketball season.
“We will be led by our senior core this season. We plan to lean heavily on our strong offensive trio from last season, the trio consists of Sofie LeBow at point, along with our veteran posts Madisyn Collingwood and Kendyl Parsons, continuing to focus on our inside/outside game. Adding into the dynamic will be senior Chloe McCallum, as a defensive specialist. We, as a team, focus on creating offense from defense. McCallum will have a huge impact this season for us on the defensive side of the ball,” stated Payette Pirates head coach Rashell Rhodes. She continued to mention, “We are adding four new players to the varsity level for us this year, [including] juniors Destnee Rojas and Mariela Mungia, along with sophomores Lahela Bartolome and Destany Rodriguez. They are working hard every day in practice, and we are expecting good things from them. We are hoping to start off strong, and continue to peak at the right time of the season.”
For the Wolverines, they will begin their season on Nov. 13, against Nampa Christian in a non-conference matchup. The Wolverines will travel to Nampa for an away game, starting at 7:30 p.m.
“We are very excited about our upcoming season. This will be my 3rd year, so the team is already groomed into our offenses and defenses that we have been doing; versus other years, where we were still learning. I feel now, it is more of perfecting what we have been working on. The girls seem to have the system down, and know our expectations… It will come down to execution, staying focused on what we want to accomplish, and playing tough and together as a team. We are definitely excited, and have high goals of a district championship and state bound in February,” stated Weiser Wolverines head coach Laraine Harrison.
For the remaining local schools, the Fruitland Grizzlies will start their season on Nov. 15, against a non-conference opponent, Vallivue High School. The game will be hosted at Fruitland High School, starting at 7:30 p.m.
“We don’t have our first game [until] Monday, but I believe we are ready and want to play some basketball. I think we will perform well this season. We have some girls returning that are good leaders, and some new girls that are excited to play varsity basketball,” mentioned Fruitland Grizzlies head coach Amber Drollinger.
With the tip off of women’s basketball, the local schools officially start transitioning into the winter sports, as the fall sports conclude or are nearing the end of the state playoffs.
Each school was contacted for statements, and given the opportunity to comment.
