ONTARIO — On Feb. 26, the various high schools in the local area traveled to different locations, depending on the high school’s classification, to compete in the 2022 OSAA Wrestling State Tournament.
The Ontario Tigers traveled to Cascade High School, in Turner, OR, for the 4A State Tournament. The Tigers only placed one wrestler on the podium, but senior Ruben Hernandez (152 lbs) stood at the top of the podium, being crowned state champion; the first individual state champion for Ontario, since 2015. Hernandez, as the No. 1 seed, defeated his opponent, to begin the tournament, with only 18 seconds left in the first round of the match. Hernandez quickly handled his quarterfinals opponent, claiming victory by pin with 32 seconds left in the first round. Hernandez couldn’t pin his semifinal opponent, but claimed a substantial 12-2 victory by major decision. Consequently, Hernandez advanced to the championship match. Hernandez continued to display his dominance at the state level, after pinning his opponent, from South Marion High School, to be crowned the 152-lb state champion. Additionally, Hernandez concluded his wrestling career as a four-time state placer—freshman year, 4th; sophomore year, 6th after a broken elbow; junior year, 3rd; and senior year, champion.
For Nyssa, the Bulldogs placed four wrestlers that finished in the top four, at the 3A OSAA State Tournament, hosted at La Pine High School, including two champions, one runner-up, and one fourth place finisher.
Bulldogs senior Alec Carey (182 lbs) started the tournament as the second seed, earning a first-round bye. In the quarterfinals, Carey handled his South Umpqua opponent in the first round of the match, claiming victory by pin with 14 seconds left in the round. In the semifinals, Carey conserved some energy for the championship match, by defeating his opponent by pin with 16 seconds left in the first round. However, in the championship, Carey came up against the top-seeded wrestler from Dayton. The match was a down-to-the-wire battle of guts, that ended in Carey’s favor by decision 3-2. As a result, Carey was crowned champion.
Nyssa junior Jesse Aragon (220 lbs), as the No. 2 seed, claimed victory over his first-round opponent by pin, with only seven seconds left in the second round. Shortly after, Aragon handled his business in the quarterfinals, claiming a quick, first-round victory 1 minute and 17 seconds into the match. In the semifinals, Aragon battled with the third seed, in a match that would come down to the final seconds. However, Aragon claimed victory by decision, 3-2, in a nail-biter, in order to advance to the championship match. In the championship, Aragon faced off against the No. 1 seed, from Sutherlin, who had pinned his way to the championship. However, Aragon stood strong against the top-seeded wrestler, in order to claim a close, hard-fought victory, by decision 3-1 to be crowned champion.
Additionally, the Bulldogs placed two additional wrestlers on the podium. Senior Kody Van Meter (285 lbs) battled his way to the championship match, but was unable to claim victory over his opponent. Ultimately, Van Meter finished in second place at the state tournament. Additionally, freshman William Savage (126 lbs) advanced to the consolation championship, where he was defeated, resulting in Savage placing fourth at the state tournament.
For Adrian, the Antelopes sent two wrestlers to the 2A/1A OSAA State Tournament, and, ultimately, placed both wrestlers on the podium, including one runner-up and one fourth place finisher.
Antelopes senior Toby Clow (220 lbs), as the second seed, received a first-round bye. Following the first round, Clow pinned his way to the championship match, but was unable to claim victory in the championship match against the No. 1 seed. Additionally, the Antelopes junior Chase Andrade (170 lbs) advanced to the consolation championship, but couldn’t claim victory over his opponent, finishing in fourth place.
Consequently, the 2022 wrestling season has come to an end with the conclusion of the 2022 OSAA State Tournaments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.