Nyssa’s Noelle Acosta, middle, stands atop the podium after taking first place in the girls 155 pound bracket at the Rollie Lane Invitational in January of 2020. In that tournament, Ontario’s Maria Diaz, direct left, placed third. The tournament will be underway again this weekend, sans players from Oregon schools, which are not currently able to participate in athletics.

 Bobby Deleon | Special to the Argus Observer

Boys Basketball

FRIDAY

Weiser v. McCall, 4:30 p.m.

New Plymouth v. Cole Valley, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Jan. 9: Payette v. Tri-Valley, 3 p.m.

Girls Basketball

THURSDAY

Weiser @ Homedale, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Fruitland v. Parma, 4:30 p.m.

Payette v. McCall-Donnelly, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

New Plymouth v. Marsing, 4:30 p.m.

Wrestling

TODAY

Fruitland v. Middleton/Emmett @ Middleton, 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Fruitland v. Timberlake/Bonners Ferry @ Weiser, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY and SATURDAY

Rollie Lane Tournament, Idaho Center, Nampa, 9 a.m.

