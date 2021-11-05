ONTARIO — Today, the Oregon High School football teams will face off against each other in the Oregon State Tournament. Additionally, the Idaho schools will be competing in the quarterfinals of the Idaho State Playoffs.
On the Idaho side of the ball, the Weiser Wolverines are representing the local area in the 3A classification. They were able to earn a victory in the first round of the playoffs over the Buhl Indians, 62-20. In the quarterfinals, the Wolverines will face off against the Snake River Panthers in a father versus son showdown on Nov. 5 in Weiser, at 7 p.m. Weiser head coach Tom Harrison will be competing against his son, Snake River head coach Jeb Harrison.
In Oregon, three local teams competed well enough throughout the regular season to qualify for the Oregon State Tournament.
In the 1A classification, the Adrian Antelopes will attempt to achieve their preseason goal of making it to the 1A State Championship. The Antelopes are the number one seeded team in the 1A State Tournament. Therefore, they will have home-field advantage in their first round game against Imbler High School on Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. (MT).
In the 3A classification, there will be two local representatives competing in the 3A State Tournament. The Vale Vikings and Nyssa/Harper Charter Bulldogs, both, advanced to postseason competition. The Vikings were able to earn the seventh seed in the tournament, matching them up against the tenth seed, Sutherlin High School. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are seeded fifteenth in the tournament, competing against the second seed, Rainier High School.
Nyssa/Harper Charter will compete against Rainier High School on Nov. 5 at Kelso High School in Kelso, Washington, at 7 p.m. (PT).
Vale will compete against Sutherlin High School on Nov. 6 in Vale, at 1 p.m. (MT).
If the Vikings and Bulldogs were to win their games in the first round, they would advance to the quarterfinals to compete against each other in a rematch between the black and blue.
