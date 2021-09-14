WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — On Friday, September 10, the local football teams met with their opponents to face off under the Friday night lights. Many of the local teams traveled for away games, including Payette, Nyssa, Fruitland, and Adrian, whereas Weiser, New Plymouth, Vale, and Ontario had home games.
Ontario intended on playing Fruitland, but the game was canceled due to “low numbers,” according to the Ontario High School Facebook page. Subsequently, Fruitland scheduled another game against Cole Valley Christian, but happened to lose the game in a close fight, 26-21. The Grizzlies will move along in their season, after their bye week, with their first conference matchup versus the Wolverines, in Weiser at 7 p.m.
Ontario will proceed through their season with their first league game of the season against the Nyssa Bulldogs, in Nyssa at 7 p.m.
Nyssa traveled to Melba, where they took on the Mustangs in an out of state competition. The Bulldogs are still in the process of working back from some team injuries, as well as learning the new offensive and defensive playbooks. Therefore, the Bulldogs are working on progressing with every game. Although, they happened to lose their game on Friday, 56-6.
Payette traveled to Marsing to attempt to beat the Huskies for the second year in a row. The Pirates managed to defeat the Huskies in the previous year, 34-16, and intended on achieving victory, once again. In the end, the Pirates were able to come out on top, 21-0. The Pirates will advance through their season to their next non-conference game versus Wendell, in Wendell at 7 p.m.
Weiser hosted one of their non-conference opponents, Grangeville, in a one-sided affair. The Wolverines controlled the Friday night game, managing to shut out Grangeville, 40-0. Weiser advanced to a 3-0 record on the season with their win over the Bulldogs. Weiser will continue through their season with hopes of continuing their undefeated season. This week, they will compete against Baker City in a non-conference game hosted in Baker City at 7 p.m. (PT).
Vale took on La Pine, one of their rivals according to a few of the senior leaders, in their home opener. The game was delayed due to weather, because of heavy rain, thunder, and lightning. They, eventually, continued the game, managing to gain the victory in a close fought game, 20-14. Vale will continue through the season with their first league game of the year versus La Grande, in La Grande at 7 p.m.
New Plymouth remained at the home of the Pilgrims to host McCall. According to head coach Dallan Rupp, McCall was going to be one of their toughest games on their schedule. In the end, the Pilgrims happened to lose, 36-16. Although, the Pilgrims managed to earn the first and last touchdowns of the game when, senior Kyle Rice (2), started the game off by returning the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown, and when senior Casey Arritola (1) threw a 49 yard touchdown pass to junior Connor Hawker (11). The Pilgrims will rest this week, during their bye week, before advancing to compete against the Vikings, in Vale at 7 p.m.
Adrian happened to play on Thursday afternoon, having an early start at 3:00 p.m. They traveled to Crane, Oregon to take on Crane High School in the Antelopes first conference game of the year. Adrian was able to gain the victory in shutout fashion, 24-0. The Antelopes will advance in their season with another league game, this Friday versus Wallowa, in Wallowa at 2 p.m.
