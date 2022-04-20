Boys
Team:
2. Ontario, 114.5
3. Vale, 96.5
5. Four Rivers, 12
100 Meters
2. Matthew Bell, junior, Ontario, 11.67, PR
4. Tanner Steele, senior, Vale, 12.22
5. Charlie Lamb, junior, Vale, 12.27
200 Meters
3. Matthew Bell, junior, Ontario, 24.65
4. Tanner Steele, senior, Vale, 24.79, PR
5. Matteo Walker, sophomore, Ontario, 24.94
400 Meters
3. Trevor Stewart, sophomore, Vale, 55.83, PR
5. Marcos Bauer, sophomore, Ontario, 57.68, PR
800 Meters
3. Trevor Stewart, sophomore, Vale, 2:25.12
4. Luis Vera-Antonio, freshman, Vale, 2:25.72, PR
5. Aiden Herrera, junior, 2:28.44
1500 Meters
2. Aiden Herrera, junior, Four Rivers, 5:15.36
3. Marek Fuhrmann, freshman, Ontario, 5:51.36
4. Muhammad Al Farizi, senior, Ontario, 6:36.83, PR
3000 Meters
5. Marek Fuhrmann, freshman, Ontario, 13:06.82
110m Hurdles
2. Colten Stepleton, sophomore, Vale, 20.25, PR
4x100 Relay
2. Ontario, 45.83, (Tevan Frahm, Matthew Bell, Ethan Hendrickson, Matteo Walker)
3. Vale, 46.89, (Ethan Mulvany, Charlie Lamb, Colten Stepleton, Tanner Steele)
4x400 Relay
1. Ontario, 3:54.54, (Monte Maxwell, Marcos Bauer, Ethan Hendrickson, Matteo Walker)
Shot Put
3. Luke Andersen, senior, Vale, 35’9”
4. Austin Shepherd, senior, Ontario, 35’5.5”, PR
5. Miguel Larios, senior, Ontario, 34’6.5”
Discus
5. Luke Andersen, senior, Vale, 94’9”
Javelin
3. Luke Andersen, senior, 115’10”, PR
4. Diesel Johnson, sophomore, Vale, 113’7”, PR
High Jump
1. Diesel Johnson, sophomore, Vale, 5’6”, PR
1. Jared Bell, senior, Ontario, 5’6”
5. Ethan Mulvany, sophomore, Vale, 5’2”
5. Charlie Lamb, junior, Vale, 5’2”
Long Jump
2. Jared Bell, senior, Ontario, 17’6”, PR
3. Nathan Whitten, freshman, Ontario, 16’9.5”, PR
Triple Jump
2. Jared Bell, senior, Ontario, 36’8”
3. Colten Stepleton, sophomore, Vale, 36’6.5”
4. Tysen Roldan, senior, Ontario, 34’1.75”
Girls
Team:
2. Ontario, 147
3. Vale, 102
4. Four Rivers, 15
100 Meters
1. Isabella Chiara, freshman, Ontario, 14.13
2. Isabelle Higgins, freshman, Ontario, 14.38
4. Mollie Maxwell, senior, Ontario, 14.88
200 Meters
1. Isabella Chiara, freshman, Ontario, 28.92
5. Mollie Maxwell, senior, Ontario, 30.94
1500 Meters
1. Trinity Farr, senior, Ontario, 7:10.39
100m Hurdles
1. Xiomara Ortega, senior, Ontario, 18.87
2. Bella Johnson, freshman, Vale, 20.30, PR
5. Madi Steele, sophomore, Vale, 22.97
5. Taylie Zueger, sophomore, Vale, 22.97
300m Hurdles
1. Xiomara Ortega, senior, Ontario, 54.88
2. Bella Johnson, freshman, Vale, 55.22, PR
5. Madi Steele, sophomore, Vale, 1:02.72, PR
4x100 Relay
1. Ontario, 54.36, (Mollie Maxwell, Isabella Chiara, Xiomara Ortega, Isabelle Higgins)
2. Vale, 54.76, (Riley Johnson, Halle Peterson, Bella Johnson, Ava Collins)
4x400 Relay
2. Ontario, 4:41.16, (Mollie Maxwell, Isabella Chiara, Priscilla Esquivel, Isabelle Higgins)
3. Vale, 4:51.10, (Riley Johnson, Halle Peterson, Bella Johnson, Ava Collins)
Shot Put
3. Sam Belcher, sophomore, Ontario, 26’6”
4. Helen Zanabriga, senior, Vale, 25’10”, PR
Discus
2. Helen Zanabriga, senior, Vale, 59’5”
4. Mariana Gomez, freshman, Vale, 53’7”, PR
Javelin
2. Sam Belcher, sophomore, Ontario, 86’2”, PR
4. Riley Johnson, senior, Vale, 76’8”
5. Ava Collins, sophomore, Vale, 72’, PR
Long Jump
1. Isabelle Higgins, freshman, Ontario, 14’6”, PR
2. Halle Peterson, sophomore, Vale, 13’11”, PR
3. Lacatia Mason, freshman, Four Rivers, 13’10”, PR
4. Lupita Arizmendi, sophomore, Ontario, 13’5.5”, PR
5. Leah Benson, freshman, Four Rivers, 13’3.5”, PR
Triple Jump
1. Halle Peterson, sophomore, Vale, 28’9.5”, PR
2. Priscilla Esquivel, sophomore, Ontario, 28’7”
3. Lupita Arizmendi, sophomore, Ontario, 28’0.25”
4. Kenzie Klafke, junior, Ontario, 25’3.25”
