MALHEUR COUNTY — On May 4, differently-abled athletes throughout the area will have the opportunity to share their love of basketball as the 2022 Support the Court game will be held in the Vale Middle School gym from 6-8 p.m., following a two-year hiatus as a result of COVID-19.
The game will feature teams made of differently-abled players and ‘unified athletes’, which are normally-abled students that are on the court to help facilitate the game.
Support the Court is an event put on by Nancy Menges that is inspired by the Pack the Gym night that has taken off in the Seattle area. Menges’ son, Michael, was born with Down syndrome and graduated from Ontario High School. Additionally, he was active on the high school basketball team during his time with the Tigers, and will be participating in the 2022 Support the Court game.
The Argus Observer had the opportunity to attend one of the practices at Ontario High School on April 27. During the practice, there was a lot of excitement in the air. The athletes were excited for the upcoming game, as well as the opportunity to play basketball with their friends.
During the practice, the majority of the athletes expressed that their favorite part about basketball was getting the chance to play with their friends.
“I love the team. Having the team there feels like a second family, [I] really enjoy it,” said Ontario senior unified athlete Jeremy Romayor.
During the interviews, each athlete expressed their excitement for Wednesday’s game, along with how happy they felt to get to compete against each other during the event.
Additionally, first-year teacher and the new varsity girls basketball head coach Carina Larsen mentioned that she was approached with Menges’ information at the conclusion of the basketball season this year, and knew that she wanted to get involved.
“I’m really invested in our program here at Ontario. I want to grow our basketball program at all levels — little kids, older kids, high school, middle school, support the court — every student here deserves to be able to play and love the game just like I loved the game growing up,” said Larsen in an interview during the practice at OHS on April 27.
If you’re interested in attending the 2022 Support the Court game, it will take place on Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. The community is encouraged to cheer on Vale, Nyssa, and Ontario High Schools as their differently-abled students form a basketball team and take to the court.
