Prep Volleyball Local athletes earn All-State Awards from ScoreBook Live Fruitland's Brooke Hardy named Player of the Year Mikhail LeBow Argus Observer Dec 7, 2022 Fruitland freshman middle hitter Brooke Hardy (5) prepares to spike the ball during the Snake River Valley matchup against the Pirates earlier in the season. Harley Wade File | Argus Observer TREASURE VALLEY — On Wednesday, the Argus Observer received the 2022 Volleyball All-State Awards sponsored by Corwin Ford, provided by Brandon Walton with ScoreBook Live Idaho.The awards are chosen by the coaches via a voting system put together by Walton.In 2022, there were seven athletes from the Snake River Valley conference that earned All-State awards, including athletes from Fruitland, five; and Weiser, three.Additionally, Fruitland freshman middle blocker Brooke Hardy was named the 3A All-State Player of the Year.3A IHSAA Volleyball All-State AwardsPlayer of the Year: Brooke Hardy - Middle Blocker, freshman, FruitlandFirst TeamEllie Baker - Outside Hitter, senior, FruitlandLexi Barnes - Setter, senior, FruitlandAva Dressen - Outside Hitter, senior, FruitlandSecond TeamMattie Shirts - Middle Blocker, senior, WeiserJasi Yraguen - Middle Blocker, senior, WeiserHonorable MentionBailey Coleman - Libero, junior, WeiserKennedy Phillips - Libero, senior, Fruitland
