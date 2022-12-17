Prep Football Local athletes earn 10 All-State Awards Mikhail LeBow Argus Observer Dec 17, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MALHEUR COUNTY — On Friday, Vale High School Head Football Coach Jeff Aldred submitted the OSAA 3A All-State Awards for the 2022 season.Among the local athletes, 3A-Special District 4 accumulated a total of 10 All-State Awards following the conclusion of the season, including Vale, seven; Ontario, two; and Nyssa, one.The All-State Awards are listed below,Offensive AwardsSecond TeamEli Aldred, running back, senior, ValeMatt Bell, wide receiver, senior, OntarioOwen Crane, tight end, senior, ValeHonorable MentionGino Longoni, offensive lineman, sophomore, ValeDefensive AwardsFirst TeamOwen Crane, linebacker, senior, ValeBrooks Haueter, defensive back, junior, ValeSecond TeamJake DeVos, defensive lineman, sophomore, ValeMatt Bell, defensive back, senior, OntarioKayno Flores, punter, senior, NyssaHonorable MentionColten Stepleton, linebacker, junior, Vale Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vale High School 3a All-state Awards Athlete American Football Sport Jeff Aldred Honorable Mention One Awards Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
