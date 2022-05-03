ONTARIO — Local athletes competed in the Saint Alphonsus Invitational track and field meet held at the Earl Blackaby Track at Ontario High School on Saturday. Results follow with local individual scores listed for the top three rankings in each category.
Boys
Team Scores:
T2. Nyssa — 76
T2. Adrian — 76
5. Ontario — 69
6. Vale — 67
9. Four Rivers — 4
100 Meters
1. Conley Martin, senior, Adrian, 11.50
2. Matthew Bell, junior, Ontario, 11.52
200 Meters
1. Conley Martin, senior, Adrian, 23.35
400 Meters
1. Charlie Lamb, junior, Vale, 51.87, PR
3. Matteo Walker, sophomore, Ontario, 54.87, PR
800 Meters
2. Skyler Cade, freshman, Nyssa, 2:15.03, PR
1500 Meters
1. Trevor Stewart, sophomore, Vale, 4:30.89
110m Hurdles
2. Riley Griffin, senior, Adrian, 17.56, PR
300m Hurdles
2. Orin Stipe, junior, Nyssa, 43.23
4x100 Relay
1. Ontario A, 45.61, (Tevan Frahm, Matthew Bell, Ethan Hendrickson, Matteo Walker)
4x400 Relay
1. Adrian A, 3:41.23, (Conley Martin, Riley Griffin, Gavin Bayes, Colten Bayes)
Shot Put
2. Luke Andersen, senior, Vale, 39’, PR
Discus
2. Trevor Bertalotto, senior, Adrian, 109’6”
3. Andrew Enders, junior, Nyssa, 107’9”
Javelin
1. Ashton Wilson, sophomore, Nyssa, 140’10”, PR
High Jump
2. Jared Bell, senior, Ontario, 5’8”
3. Diesel Johnson, sophomore, Vale, 5’8”, PR
Long Jump
2. Orin Stipe, junior, Nyssa, 19’2.5”
Triple Jump
1. Colten Bayes, freshman, Adrian, 40’8.25”, PR
3. Riley Griffin, senior, Adrian, 39’2.75”, PR
Girls
Team Scores:
2. Ontario — 112
4. Nyssa — 75
5. Adrian — 73
6. Vale — 54
10. Four Rivers — 2
100 Meters
1. Isabella Chiara, freshman, Ontario, 13.33
2. Addy Martin, freshman, Adrian, 13.49
200 Meters
1. Addy Martin, freshman, Adrian, 27.04
2. Isabella Chiara, freshman, Ontario, 27.19
3. Riley Lucas, senior, Adrian, 27.50
400 Meters
2. Kate Vineyard, senior, Nyssa, 1:05.26, PR
800 Meters
2. Presley Speelmon, sophomore, Adrian, 2:37.65
3000 Meters
1. Trinity Farr, senior, Ontario, 14:48.43
100m Hurdles
2. Riley Johnson, senior, Vale, 18.48
3. Bella Johnson, freshman, Vale, 18.60
300m Hurdles
1. Xiomara Ortega, senior, Ontario, 52.10, PR
3. Bella Johnson, freshman, Vale, 53.86
4x100 Relay
1. Ontario A, 53.33, (Mollie Maxwell, Isabella Chiara, Xiomara Ortega, Isabelle Higgins)
4x400 Relay
2. Ontario A, 4:34.28, (Mollie Maxwell, Priscilla Esquivel, Isabelle Higgins, Isabella Chiara)
Shot Put
2. Marly Ausman, senior, Nyssa, 32’5.5”
3. Sam Belcher, sophomore, 30’1.5”, PR
Discus
1. Marly Ausman, senior, Nyssa, 114’10”
3. Allyssa Dudley, senior, Adrian, 83’6”
