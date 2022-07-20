The disc golf course on the TVCC campus, is a year-round course that is open to the public and dog friendly. The par-39, 13-hole course covers 4,186 yards, spanning over a large portion of the TVCC campus.
ONTARIO — Disc golf, also known as frisbee golf or frolf, is a unique variation of golf, and is internationally represented by the Professional Disc Golf Association, PDGA. Disc golf is similar to regular golf in that it has up to 18 holes and is played primarily by the same rules. However, instead of hitting a ball into a hole in the ground, in disc golf, frisbees are thrown into metal disc-trapping baskets on stationary poles, according to Merriam-Webster.
Locally, there are two places to go play disc golf, including Treasure Valley Community College, TVCC, and Mesa Park, in Fruitland, ID.
The course at TVCC was established in 2020, and consists of a par-39, 13-hole course that covers 4,186 feet. Each hole on the course is a par-3, including the longest hole on the course being 423 yards and the shortest hole on the course at 215 yards. According to the udisc website, the TVCC course is dog friendly, and is intended for year-round use that is open to the community.
The course is laid out on the west side of the campus between SW 5th Street and SW 11th Street, going past the Weese Building and circling behind the Residence Hall.
According to udisc, the course at Mesa Park is a temporary 9-hole course established in 2021 with limited access throughout the year. The course is a par-27, spanning 2,112 feet. Each hole on the course is a par-3, including the longest hole on the course being 303 yards and the shortest hole on the course at 170 yards.
The course is dog friendly, allows carts, and is open to the public. However, due to the use of the fields, the course is closed during the soccer and softball seasons. The course is also closed following the Fruitland curfew.
Consequently, there are two local areas the community could play disc golf, with one being year-round and the other being seasonal. Supplies can be purchased at various stores, including Big5, Walmart, and more.
