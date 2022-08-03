Weiser's head coach Tom Harrison explains the Wolverines' offensive formations to one of the many age groups that attended the youth football camp on Aug. 2, while explaining the role of the split-end position, youth Joe Hanthorne.
Youth Dax Crossley, also referred to as 'D-Money' by junior Kaleb Grove, hits the padded wheel while the group worked on angle tackling. Grove would roll the tackle wheel out in front for the youth to practice their tackling technique at full speed.
WEISER — On Aug. 1, the Weiser Wolverines football team hosted a youth football camp to assist the local youth in improving their skills and techniques while learning from the Wolverines football team and coaches. The youth camp spanned over four days, concluding on Aug. 4. The camp is held during the night from 6:30-8:30 p.m., located on Memorial field.
During the camp, the young Wolverines participated in multiple stations that were dedicated to various skills, including snapping, position blocking, the Oklahoma drill, catching, block shedding, tackling, and passing, along with a station to learn the Wolverines various formations.
The different groups were separated by grade level, and had the opportunity to work with their teammates throughout the duration of the camp. Additionally, there were a few youth coaches in attendance to learn from head coach Tom Harrison, in order to continue to teach the youth teams the correct techniques and formations.
According to the Wolverines coaching staff, approximately 60-65 Wolverines attended the camp on the first day.
Later tonight, the Wolverines will return to Memorial field to teach the young athletes a large number of skills and techniques. The camp will conclude on Aug. 4, following the end of the final session.
