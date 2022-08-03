Purchase Access

WEISER — On Aug. 1, the Weiser Wolverines football team hosted a youth football camp to assist the local youth in improving their skills and techniques while learning from the Wolverines football team and coaches. The youth camp spanned over four days, concluding on Aug. 4. The camp is held during the night from 6:30-8:30 p.m., located on Memorial field.

During the camp, the young Wolverines participated in multiple stations that were dedicated to various skills, including snapping, position blocking, the Oklahoma drill, catching, block shedding, tackling, and passing, along with a station to learn the Wolverines various formations.



