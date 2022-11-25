McMINNVILLE — No. 4 Linfield scored 24 unanswered, fourth-quarter points to pull away from the Pomona-Pitzer Sagehens 51-24 in the first round of the NCAA Division III football playoffs Saturday afternoon at sunny Maxwell Field. The Wildcats, 10-0, will play No. 13 Bethel, 9-2, in the second round next Saturday. The site and time will be announced Sunday by the NCAA.

The Sagehens, 8-3, making their first playoff appearance, gave the Wildcats all they could handle until Linfield scored three touchdowns and a field goal in a span of less than seven minutes to secure their 24th consecutive home win.



