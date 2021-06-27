SALEM — Leftover tags will go on sale July 1 at 11 a.m. Tags will only be available for purchase via ODFW’s online licensing system at https://odfw.huntfishoregon.com/login.
Hunters who want to try and purchase one of the more than 7,000 leftover tags (6,235 for 100 buck deer series, 1,062 for 200 elk series) will need to have set up their online account with a username and password before the sale date.
Most of the buck deer hunts available are controlled archery hunts in eastern Oregon which became limited entry this year. Archery deer hunters who did not draw a tag or purchase a leftover will be limited to Western Oregon during the general season.
Reminder that leftover tags are no longer available as an additional tag, a change enacted in 2020 to distribute hunting opportunities more equitably.
That means hunters who have already purchased a controlled or general season deer or elk tag cannot purchase a leftover tag in the same hunt series unless they first contact ODFW Licensing and have the existing tag exchanged. Also, any hunter that purchases a leftover tag will not be able to purchase any other controlled hunt or general season tag for that hunt series.
Hunters who purchased a SportPac can also choose to redeem their deer and/or elk tag vouchers for a leftover tag.
Hunters wanting to exchange an existing tag to enable the purchase of a leftover tag must call ODFW Licensing at (503) 947-6101 after 10 a.m. on July 1.
The exchange fee is $7 for residents and $15 for nonresidents. Note that payment information should not be sent over email so payments will only be accepted by phone.
