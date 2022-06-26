Elk in Oregon

An elk pictured in the Elkhorn Wildlife Area.

 ODFW

SALEM — Leftover tags go on sale July 1, at 10 a.m. Tags can be purchased via Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s online licensing system at odfw.huntfishoregon.com/login.

It is noteworthy that hunters who drew a controlled hunt must wait until at 10 a.m. July 2, to try to exchange it for a leftover tag.

New this year, starting at 10 a.m. on July 2, leftover tags can be purchased through a license agent in addition to the online sale.

An existing tag already purchased or a controlled hunt win for which you haven’t yet purchased the tag can be exchanged online or with an agent for $7, for residents, and $15, for non-residents.

If you have not yet purchased the controlled hunt tag you won, there is no fee to exchange this tag. These exchanges can be for leftover or general season tags.

A list of leftover tags is available on the ODFW website at https://bit.ly/39TGbbF. Purchasing a leftover tag does not affect your preference points.

Hunters who want to try purchasing one of the more than 7,000 leftover tags — 4,599 for 100 buck deer series, 2,648 for 200 elk series — through ODFW’s online licensing system must set up their online account with a username and password before the sale date. See MyODFW.com for how to purchase a leftover tag.

Reminder that leftover tags are no longer available as an additional tag, a change enacted in 2020 to distribute hunting opportunities more equitably. That means hunters who have already purchased a controlled or general season deer or elk tag cannot purchase a leftover tag in the same hunt series unless they exchange the existing tag.

Also, any hunter that purchases a leftover tag cannot purchase any other controlled hunt or general season tag for that hunt series. Hunters who purchased a SportPac can also choose to redeem their deer and/or elk tag vouchers for a leftover tag.



