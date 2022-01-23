HOMEDALE — On Jan. 20, the Weiser Lady Wolverines’ women’s basketball team traveled to Homedale High School to compete against their 3A Snake River Valley opponents, the Homedale Trojans.
In the game, the Lady Wolverines battled with the Lady Trojans, as neither team was able to gain the advantage in the first half.
In the first quarter, the Lady Wolverines were able to gain a small lead, utilizing their full-court press to apply additional defensive pressure. As a result, the Lady Wolverines finished the first quarter in the lead 11-9.
In the second quarter, the Lady Trojans began to find some openings in Weiser’s defense, and were able to find their way to the rim, in addition to their shooting from the perimeter. Consequently, the Lady Trojans were able to take over the lead before heading into the locker rooms for halftime 23-21.
After the halftime break, the Lady Wolverines returned to the court after making some adjustments.
The Lady Wolverines started the half with possession of the ball, and utilized their opportunity to score the first points of the half, in order to tie the game 23-23. The Lady Wolverines continued to apply defensive pressure, resulting in multiple steals that allowed them additional scoring opportunities. However, the points scored by the Lady Wolverines in the first seconds of the second half were the only points scored for the first three minutes of the half. Until the Lady Wolverines were able to find their way to the rim, after stealing the ball, to score for the second time of the half. The remainder of the third quarter appeared to be a defensive showdown, but, in the end, the Lady Trojans were able to find some momentum leading into the fourth quarter, after gaining a small lead 34-29.
“We like to emphasize going into the fourth quarter, about why we work hard in conditioning drills, because that is the type of situation where they pay off. We also stress the importance of starting a game and finishing a game, and we always talk about fourth quarters coming down to mental toughness,” Harrison said. “In the 4th quarter of Homedale, our girls knew we had to go out and perform [on] both ends of the court better if we [wanted] a chance to win. They pushed through, got some good steals, and finished with some layups that gave us a good momentum.”
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Wolverines handled their business on the defensive side of the court, completely halting the Lady Trojans’ momentum. In relation, the Lady Wolverines were able to steal the momentum from the Lady Trojans to go on a 15-3 scoring run in the fourth quarter to claim victory 44-37. The Lady Wolverines defense were able to take control of the game through their rebounding and defensive pressure, which resulted in a multitude of steals.
As a result, the Lady Wolverines were able to claim victory over their 3A Snake River Valley opponents to further increase their overall record to 12-5, with a conference record of 4-2, as the Lady Wolverines near the end of their regular season.
Up next, the Lady Wolverines will travel to compete against the Fruitland Grizzlies for another Snake River Valley conference matchup hosted at Fruitland High School on Jan. 25, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Junior Mattie Shirts (45) led the Lady Wolverines, recording a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds; followed by freshman Kailee Lerew (2) with 10 points; junior Jasi Yraguen (5) had nine rebounds.
“I believe we are prepared. Our main focus is on what we can do to improve versus focusing on other teams… Defensively, we need to keep communicating, have very active hands, and feet when defending… We have a certain way we want our team to play defense; with high energy, getting deflections, and contested shots. Offensively, we work on our discipline, and execution as a team… We need to take care of the ball, limit turnovers, and improve our shooting percentage as a team. Therefore, working on good shots, not settling for 3-pointers, but showing patience, working the ball inside, and looking to attack the basket…We are very determined to finish strong, so we can secure a good spot going into the district tournament… The girls are working hard, and are playing with confidence… Overall, we have improved, and plan on continuing to do so,” stated Coach Harrison.
