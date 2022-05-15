HOMEDALE — On Wednesday, the local softball teams within the Snake River Valley, SRV, conference concluded the 2022 SRV District Tournament, to determine which teams will qualify for the state tournament.
In the championship game, the Lady Wolverines were unable to defeat the top-ranked Homedale Trojans in a hard-fought, low-scoring championship game that was a battle between defenses that ended in the Trojans favor 3-0. However, both teams have punched their ticket to the 3A State Tournament, due to an automatic bid.
In the championship game, the Trojans gained the early lead after scoring one run in the bottom of the first inning. Following the first inning, the game was a defensive display of the two team’s talents in the field, as neither team was able to score from the second inning through the fifth inning. However, the Trojans slightly extended their lead in the sixth inning after scoring two runs 3-0. The Lady Wolverines were unable to respond in the seventh inning.
As a result, the Trojans claimed victory in the SRV Championship, as the two teams prepare for the 2022 3A State Tournament, first round starting on May 20 at 9 a.m. In the consolation championship, the Lady Pirates defeated the Parma Panthers in a dominant performance to advance to the state play-in game.
The Pirates gained the early lead, and utilized their early-game momentum to control the direction of the game. As a result, they earned the victory in six innings 15-4, due to the 10-run rule.
Up next, the Lady Pirates traveled to Mountain Home to compete against Buhl High School in the state play-in game, on Saturday, to determine which team would advance to the state tournament.
However, the results from the state play-in game were not included, due to the Friday afternoon deadline for the Sunday edition of the Argus Observer.
