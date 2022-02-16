GRANGEVILLE — Recently, on Feb. 12, the Weiser Wolverines’ girls basketball team traveled to Grangeville High School, a neutral site, to take on the Timberlake Tigers for the play-in game to determine which team would advance to the 2022 3A State Girls Basketball Tournament.
In the game, the Lady Wolverines gained an early, first-quarter lead over the Tigers after showcasing their defensive pressure in the first quarter. However, neither team could find a way to catch a rhythm on the offensive side of the court. As a result, the two teams progressed to the second quarter after a low-scoring first quarter 7-3, following a last-second 3-pointer scored by the Tigers to score for the first time of the game.
In the second quarter, it took nearly three minutes before the Lady Wolverines scored the first points of the quarter, due to the defensive showdown between the 3A opponents. As a result, the teams went into the locker rooms for halftime after a low-scoring first half, ending with the Lady Wolverines in the lead 12-10.
In the second half, the Tigers started off fast, scoring five quick points to take a slight lead over the Lady Wolverines 15-12. However, the teams continued to showcase their defensive pressure, resulting in neither team taking control of the offensive side of the court. Consequently, the game remained a low-scoring game as the Lady Wolverines went into the fourth quarter in a tied game 18-18.
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Wolverines continued to display a dominant defensive performance, while finding offensive opportunities by pushing the ball down the court to score in transition. The Lady Wolverines frequently found their way to the free-throw line, as a result of driving the lane to get close, high-percentage shots that led to fouls.
In the last few minutes, the Lady Wolverines held onto a two-point lead over the Tigers, as the game neared the end. However, Weiser’s junior guard Tobie Noyer (30) took control of the momentum when she hit a deep 3-pointer to increase the Lady Wolverines lead 26-21 with two and a half minutes left on the clock. The 3-pointer led to the Lady Wolverines going on a 9-2 offensive run to close out the game.
As a result, the Weiser Wolverines claimed victory over the Timberlake Tigers 32-23 in the state play-in game. Consequently, the Lady Wolverines will advance to the 2022 3A State Girls Basketball Tournament, as the fourth seed, to compete against the fifth seed, the Parma Panthers, in the first round. The game will take place at Eagle High School on Feb. 17, starting at 2 p.m.
