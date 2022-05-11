WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — On May 7, the local baseball and softball teams within the Snake River Valley, SRV, district began competing for the opportunity to qualify to the 2022 state tournament.
In the SRV, the conference qualifies two and half teams to the state tournament, meaning that two teams earn an automatic bid while the third-place team competes in the state play-in game for the opportunity to qualify to the 8-team tournament bracket.
In the softball tournament, the No. 3 Payette Pirates competed against the No. 6 Fruitland Grizzlies, whereas the No. 4 McCall-Donnelly Vandals competed against the No. 5 Parma Panthers. The Pirates claimed a dominant victory over the Grizzlies 12-1, while the Panthers upset the Vandals in the first round 10-7.
As a result, the Pirates advanced to the semifinals to compete against the No. 2 Weiser Wolverines, while Parma advanced to compete against the No. 1 Homedale Trojans.
In the semifinals, the Wolverines claimed a dominant victory over the Pirates 11-1, while the Trojans shut out the Panthers 19-0.
Therefore, the Wolverines will travel to Homedale Middle School to compete against the Trojans in the 2022 SRV District Championship later tonight, starting at 5 p.m.
In the consolation bracket, the Pirates competed against McCall-Donnelly. In the game, the Pirates claimed a shutout victory over the Vandals 7-0, in order to advance to the consolation championship.
The Fruitland Grizzlies competed against Parma, and battled with the Panthers in a hard-fought game that came down to the final inning. In the end, the Panthers claimed victory over the Grizzlies in a high-scoring hit off 19-18.
As a result, the Panthers will advance to compete against the Pirates in the consolation championship, taking place later today at 5 p.m. in Payette.
