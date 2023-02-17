Prep Girls Basketball Lady Wolverines and Panthers advance to Consolation Championship Rematch of SRV District Championship Mikhail LeBow Argus Observer Mikhail LeBow Author email Feb 17, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NAMPA — On Friday, the Weiser Wolverines and Parma Panthers faced off against their respective opponents in the IHSAA 3A Girls Basketball State Tournament Consolation Semifinals.The No. 5 Lady Wolverines faced off against No. 8 Buhl High School, as they battled for the opportunity to advance to the Consolation Championship — competing for fifth and sixth place.No. 3 Parma competed against No. 7 Filer High School in a high-scoring display by the Lady Panthers.In the games, both teams from the Snake River Valley conference dominated their opponents to claim substantial victories respectively, as Weiser defeated Buhl 50-23 while Parma defeated Filer 69-46.As a result, the two teams advanced to the Consolation Championship to battle against each other in a rematch of the 2023 SRV District Championship.However, the results from the game weren’t included in the article, as a result of the Friday deadline for the Sunday edition of the Argus Observer.More information about the IHSAA State Consolation Championship will be included in the Tuesday edition of the Argus. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Zoology Games And Toys Mikhail LeBow Author email Follow Mikhail LeBow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
