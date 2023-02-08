FRUITLAND — On Saturday, the Weiser Wolverines girls basketball team traveled to Fruitland High School to compete against the Lady Grizzlies in the semifinals of the Snake River Valley District Tournament, to determine which team would advance to the district championship.
The two, closely matched teams split their matchups earlier in the season, with both games being settled within 10 points. In their first matchup, Weiser claimed victory over Fruitland 64-54. However, the Lady Grizzlies responded later in the season when they defeated the Wolverines 63-60, along with defeating Parma to claim the second seed over Weiser.
Weiser vs. Fruitland
In the semifinals, the two teams were locked in a high-paced matchup with neither team gaining the advantage early in the game. However, the Lady Wolverines began to surge ahead of their opponents late in the first half. As a result, they entered halftime with a 12-point lead 33-21.
Weiser continued to utilize their momentum throughout the second half to claim victory over Fruitland 66-44 after further increasing their lead.
Parma vs. McCall-Donnelly
Additionally, the Parma Panthers battled with McCall-Donnelly on the other side of the bracket. In the game, the top-seeded Lady Panthers clawed through the Vandals to claim victory 56-26.
As a result, the Lady Wolverines will advance to the district championship to compete against the Panthers on Thursday in Parma, starting at 7 p.m.
Fruitland vs. Homedale
Following the semifinals, Fruitland fell to the consolation semifinals to compete against the Homedale Trojans. In the game, the Lady Grizzlies dominated the court to claim a substantial victory 63-36 to advance to the consolation championship.
Payette vs. McCall-Donnelly
On the other side of the bracket, the Payette Pirates faced off against the McCall-Donnelly Vandals. In the game, the Lady Pirates battled with the Lady Vandals, but were unable to claim victory 51-31.
As a result, the Fruitland Grizzlies will battle with the Lady Vandals in the consolation championship on Thursday in Fruitland, starting at 7 p.m., to determine which team would advance to the state play-in game.
