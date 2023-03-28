GRANT UNION — On Monday, the Vale Vikings softball team traveled to Grant Union High School, in John Day, to compete in the Iron Triangle Tournament against various non-league opponents. In their first matchup, the Lady Vikings battled against Lost River, and followed that game with another competition against Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph on the first day of the tournament.
In Vale’s first game, the Lady Vikings found an offensive rhythm, and showcased their skills in the batter’s box, as they accumulated a total of 16 runs throughout the duration of the game. Defensively, they allowed Lost River to compete, but the Lady Raiders were unable to match Vale’s offensive output, resulting in the Lady Vikings’ victory 16-8.
Vale carried their momentum into the second game of the day, and continued to bring in multiple runs while holding their opponents to only three runs in the game. As a result, the Lady Vikings claimed a dominant victory over Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph 14-3 to sweep their non-league matchups on the first day of the Iron Triangle Tournament.
Up next, Vale will continue to compete in the tournament, as they prepare to battle with Grant Union/Prairie City on their opponents’ home field in their final matchup of the tournament today, starting at 3 p.m. Following the tournament, the Lady Vikings will take a one-week break before traveling to compete against New Plymouth on Apr. 4, starting at 5 p.m.
