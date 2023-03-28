GRANT UNION — On Monday, the Vale Vikings softball team traveled to Grant Union High School, in John Day, to compete in the Iron Triangle Tournament against various non-league opponents. In their first matchup, the Lady Vikings battled against Lost River, and followed that game with another competition against Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph on the first day of the tournament.

In Vale’s first game, the Lady Vikings found an offensive rhythm, and showcased their skills in the batter’s box, as they accumulated a total of 16 runs throughout the duration of the game. Defensively, they allowed Lost River to compete, but the Lady Raiders were unable to match Vale’s offensive output, resulting in the Lady Vikings’ victory 16-8.



