Lady Vikings defeat Pilgrims on the road

New Plymouth baserunner Emma Myers (8) attempts to steal second during Tuesday's non-league matchup against the Vale Vikings. Myers was tagged out by the Lady Vikings' second baseman.

 Photo Courtesy of Jerry Foster

NEW PLYMOUTH — On Tuesday, the New Plymouth Pilgrims softball team hosted the Vale Vikings for a non-league showdown between the two teams. Vale claimed victory over New Plymouth 12-5 on the road.

Earlier in the season, the Lady Pilgrims traveled to Vale, and defeated the Lady Vikings in a down-to-the-wire matchup 3-2.



