Lady Vikings defeat Pilgrims on the road

NEW PLYMOUTH — On Tuesday, the New Plymouth Pilgrims softball team hosted the Vale Vikings for a non-league showdown between the two teams. Vale claimed victory over New Plymouth 12-5 on the road.
Earlier in the season, the Lady Pilgrims traveled to Vale, and defeated the Lady Vikings in a down-to-the-wire matchup 3-2.
In Tuesday's game, neither team scored in the first inning, but the Lady Pilgrims were the first to score as they brought in one run in the second inning while holding the Lady Vikings from scoring. Vale quickly turned things around in the third inning as they stole the lead after scoring three runs.
Holding onto a 3-1 lead, the Vikings took advantage of their opportunity to further increase their lead in the fourth inning by scoring two additional runs, but the Lady Pilgrims were quick to respond, scoring two runs of their own to bring the score to 5-3.
Vale controlled the momentum throughout the remainder of the game, and outscored their opponents 7-2 as a result, leading to their overall victory 12-5.
Up next, the Lady Pilgrims will prepare to host the Payette Pirates for another non-conference matchup on Friday, starting at 5 p.m., whereas the Lady Vikings will prepare to host Nyssa for a rivalry showdown in Special District 4 today, starting at 5 p.m.
