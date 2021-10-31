VALE — On Oct. 23, the Vale Vikings volleyball team competed in the 3A-6 Eastern Oregon League, EOL, playoffs, to determine the teams that will be representing the league at the 3A Oregon State Volleyball Tournament. Out of the EOL, the top two teams will receive a bid to the state playoffs. Therefore, the league champion and runner-up will be the EOL representatives.
In the league playoffs, the Lady Vikings appeared to have a first round bye, due to being the second ranked team in the conference.
In the semifinals, the Lady Vikings came up against the Nyssa Bulldogs, who is the third ranked team in the league, prior to the tournament. In the end, the Lady Vikings were able to defeat the Bulldogs, 3-1 — 25-16, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22.
After defeating the Bulldogs, the Lady Vikings advanced to the league championship, where they came up against the Burns Hilanders, the number one ranked team in the league. In the match, the Lady Vikings were unable to defeat the Hilanders, 3-1 — 20-25, 21-25, 25-22, 18-25. Therefore, the Lady Vikings placed second in the league tournament, earning a bid to the state playoffs.
In the state playoffs, the Lady Vikings were seeded 13th in the tournament, making their opponent the fourth seed of the tournament.
They came up against the Creswell Bulldogs, and since Vale was the lower seeded team, they had to travel to Creswell High School for the match.
The match took place on Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. (PT). Results of the game were not included in the article due to the Friday deadline.
