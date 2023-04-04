NYSSA — On Monday, the Ontario Tigers softball team traveled to Nyssa High School to take on the Lady Bulldogs in a non-league doubleheader between the two teams, whereas the baseball team traveled to Vallivue High School to take on the Falcons.

In the baseball game, the Tigers struggled to find a rhythm offensively, and were outscored 12-1 throughout the duration of the game as a result. Consequently, Ontario’s overall record fell to 2-5 as they began to prepare for their next non-league matchup.



Tags

Load comments