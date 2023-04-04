NYSSA — On Monday, the Ontario Tigers softball team traveled to Nyssa High School to take on the Lady Bulldogs in a non-league doubleheader between the two teams, whereas the baseball team traveled to Vallivue High School to take on the Falcons.
In the baseball game, the Tigers struggled to find a rhythm offensively, and were outscored 12-1 throughout the duration of the game as a result. Consequently, Ontario’s overall record fell to 2-5 as they began to prepare for their next non-league matchup.
In the softball games, the Lady Tigers stood strong in the field as they held the Bulldogs to only two runs throughout the first game. Ontario claimed a dominant victory in five innings after bringing in 12 runs to claim victory over their non-league opponents 12-2.
The Lady Bulldogs created more scoring opportunities, and capitalized on their chances to bring in four more runs than they did in the previous game. However, the Lady Tigers continued to utilize their offensive momentum from the first game to score 17 runs to defeat Nyssa 17-6.
As a result, Ontario swept Nyssa in the non-league showdown, whereas the baseball team lost to Vallivue.
Up next, the baseball team will prepare to travel to Nyssa High School to take on the Bulldogs in another non-league matchup on Friday, starting at 6 p.m., whereas the softball team will travel to Prineville to compete against Crook County in another non-league doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. and noon (PT).
